Yuengling brewery and Hershey's team up for chocolate porter

The Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter will be available through February

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Yuengling is catering to chocoholics.

The Pennsylvania-based beer company teamed up with Hershey’s for the first time to create Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. It will be available in bottles and on draft throughout Yuengling’s 22-state portfolio in October.

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter. (Yuengling). 

The dessert-inspired seasonal brew, available through February, contains 4.7% ABV and features “smooth chocolate tones," according to Yuengling's website. It’s a take on Yuengling’s 200-year-old Dark Brewed Porter, and is said to pair best with chocolate, barbecue or cheese.

Yuengling’s dessert brew comes on the heels of its partnership with Molson Coors to expand its beer distribution to the West Coast. Next year, the family-owned brewery, headquartered in Pottsville, Pa., will expand production of its Traditional Lager and Black & Tan brews outside of the 22 East Coast states where it's currently available, the brand announced last week.

Hops with hints of sweetness are having a moment this fall. Earlier this month, Dunkin’ announced a partnership with Massachusetts brewery Harpoon to release donut-inspired brews like a Boston Kreme Stout and a Jelly Donut IPA.

