World's Most Expensive Ham Goes on Sale in London

The world's most expensive ham has gone on sale, complete with its own DNA certificate as proof of authenticity.

The leg of Iberico ham, which weighs 15 pounds, 6 ounces, is on sale at the food hall in Selfridges in London's Oxford Street.

The cost - a juicy $2,900!

The whole process began with 50 animals being specially selected by pig farmer and ham expert Manuel Maldonado.

They were allowed to roam over fields in Extramadura in western Spain, enjoying a diet of acorns and roots that help give the ham its distinctive flavor.

After the pigs were slaughtered, the ham was salted and cured for three years before going on sale in a hand-made wooden box wrapped in an apron made by one of Spain's most exclusive tailors.

Andrew Cavanna, Fresh Food Buyer at Selfridges, said: "Connoisseurs will appreciate the melt-in-the-mouth texture of this truly amazing Spanish ham.

"The leg may seem to have a large price tag but when you think about the amount of care taken from breeding right through to the curing, it is actually amazing value.

"Every single gram will be savored as one of life's incredible gourmet luxuries."

