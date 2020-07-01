Woman has profane meltdown at Texas grocery store over mask policy, filmed throwing items from her cart

A woman at a grocery store had a meltdown last weekend after being asked to wear a mask at a grocery store.

The unidentified woman, who was not wearing a mask, was shopping at a Fiesta grocery story in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday when she began her profanity-laced tantrum, seemingly over the mask-policy. The city requires people to wear a face covering while inside businesses.

In video footage of the incident, the woman is seen cursing and taking items out of her cart and throwing them on the ground.

Though the video did not capture what set the woman off, police told WFAA the woman had been asked by a grocery store employee to wear a mask while in the store, which allegedly prompted the woman’s violent behavior.

According to the report, the woman exited after the outburst and Fiesta workers cleaned up the items the woman had thrown.

She left before officers arrived.