Woman who fired into Burger King drive-thru window over wait time arrested: report

Sometimes, it’s better to just wait in line.

Police in Tennessee arrested a woman they believe was responsible for a violent incident at a Burger King drive-thru last month. According to reports, the woman is believed to be the same person who allegedly fired a gun through the drive-thru window because the wait was too long.

Police have arrested Keona Jackson after identifying her as the woman who fired the gun into the Memphis restaurant, Fox 13 reports. She has reportedly been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of employment of a firearm over commission of a felony. According to the Shelby County jail’s website, Jackson was taken into custody on Monday.

The alleged crime occurred at a BK on Winchester Road on March 30, and the Memphis Police Department discussed details on Facebook soon after.

Witnesses reportedly said that the woman, who had yet to be identified at the time, was upset at how long she the wait at the drive-thru was. She allegedly exited her vehicle and approached the window, where she began arguing with one of the workers.

The suspect then reportedly returned to her vehicle (which someone else was driving) and retrieved a handgun. Authorities say she returned to the drive-thru window, leaned inside the restaurant and fired the gun several times.

The woman then returned to the car, which fled the scene. Authorities said that the Burger King workers escaped the restaurant through a rear door and were unharmed.