Winners of the James Beard Foundation Awards

The James Beard Foundation awards, often dubbed the "Oscars" of the culinary industry, were held Monday night to honor chefs and restaurants across the country.

Chefs say winning the award is an honor because winners are selected by their peers. The awards honor not only outstanding chefs and restaurateurs, but also up and coming chefs and new restaurants that have made an impression on the industry after only a short time on the scene.

Then there are those who have been in the culinary spotlight for years -- the James Beard Foundation honored Chef Wolfgang Puck with a lifetime achievement award.

See a full list of winners below:

NATIONAL CHEF AWARDS

-- Best new restaurant

Next in Chicago

-- Outstanding chef

Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park in New York

-- Outstanding pastry chef

Mindy Segal of Mindy's Hot Chocolate in Chicago

-- Outstanding restaurant

Boulevard in San Francisco

-- Outstanding restaurateur

Tom Douglas of Tom Douglas Restaurants in Seattle

-- Outstanding service

La Grenouille in New York

-- Outstanding wine and spirits professional

Paul Grieco of Terroir in New York

-- Outstanding wine program

No. 9 Park in Boston

-- Outstanding bar program

PDT in New York

-- Rising star chef of the year

Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar in New York

------

REGIONAL CHEF AWARDS

-- Great Lakes

Bruce Sherman of North Pond in Chicago

-- Mid-Atlantic

Maricel Presilla of Cucharamama in Hoboken, N.J.

-- Midwest

Tory Miller of L'Etoile in Madison, Wisc.

-- New York City

Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern in New York

-- Northeast

Tim Cushman of O Ya in Boston

-- Northwest

Matt Dillon of Sitka & Spruce in Seattle

-- Pacific

Matt Molina of Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles

-- South

Chris Hastings of Hot and Hot Fish Club in Birmingham, Ala.

-- Southeast

Hugh Acheson of Five and Ten in Athens, Ga.

And

Linton Hopkins of Restaurant Eugene in Atlanta

-- Southwest

Paul Qui of Uchiko in Austin, Texas

------

-- James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

Wolfgang Puck

-- James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year

Charlie Trotter

------

James Beard Foundation Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America Inductees

-- Grant Achatz, chef and author, Chicago

-- Mark Bittman, journalist and author, New York

-- Dana Cowin, editor-in-chief at Food and Wine magazine, New York

-- Emily Luchetti, pastry chef and author, San Francisco

-- Marvin Shanken, publisher, New York

------

James Beard Foundation America's Classics

-- The Fry Bread House in Phoenix

Owner: Cecelia Miller

-- Nora's Fish Creek Inn in Wilson, Wyo.

Owners: Nora Tygum, Trace Tygum and Kathryn Tygum Taylor

-- St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis

Owners: Stephen Huse and Craig Huse

-- Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna, Ark.

Owners: James and Betty Jones

-- Shady Glen in Manchester, Conn.

Owners: William and Annette Hoch