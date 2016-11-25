Which country does the most shots?

When it comes to shots, the world should really be toasting gonbae!

According to the market research group Euromonitor, South Koreans drink 13.7 shots of liquor per week on average --the most in the world and nearly double than the next biggest bunch of boozers, Russia.

The reason? South Koreans love sonju, a fermented rice spirit described as a low-proof Korean vodka that accounts for 97 percent of the country’s spirits market.

Euromonitor’s analysis of the 44 other countries showed that Russians down 6.3 shots per week while Filipinos drink roughly 5.4 shots per week –outpacing Americans, who consume only 3.3.

Thailand, Japan, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Slovakia, Brazil round out the top 10.

Argentina (1.0), Peru (.4) and Vietnam (.2) are considered veritable teetotalers and ranked among several predominately Muslim countries whose people don’t drink alcohol for religious reasons.