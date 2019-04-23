Whataburger employee surprised with fast-food 'promposal'

A Whataburger employee wasn’t expecting to start her shift this way.

The high school senior was surprised by her boyfriend last week when she showed up for work at the Texas Whataburger and saw that the marquee had been changed to include a personalized note.

“Natasha join me for whataprom,” the sign read.

The teen was shocked by the promposal, which happened on her first day back to work — though she admitted that she originally didn’t see it when she got to the restaurant.

"I actually walked right past it," Natasha Blizzard said to KCENTV. "I didn't even think to look."

Blizzard said her manager asked her to help her with the billboard outside, which is when she noticed the sweet question left by Stayton Thompson, her boyfriend of more than a year.

After Blizzard realized what she was being asked, she turned around and Thompson was standing at the fast-food chain with balloons and flowers, she told the local news station.

As Thompson expected, Blizzard said yes. The Belton High School students are planning to attend prom this Saturday.

