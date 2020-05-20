The weirdest regional hot dog styles across the country

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Nothing says summer like a good old fashioned hot dog.

Hot dogs seem like a pretty simple meal. Either put some on the grill or into a pot of boiling water for a few minutes, throw them in a bun, and then add ketchup or mustard and maybe some relish. If it’s a special occasion (or, you just feel like doing it), you can also add some chili and/or cheese.

Like most popular dishes in America, however, hot dogs are served in a wide variety of ways across the country. But while some areas simply like to wrap their dogs in bacon or top them with sauerkraut, other regions get a little crazier.

CURBSIDE CONCESSIONS: MINOR LEAGUE BALLPARKS ACROSS THE COUNTRY ARE OFFERING STADIUM FARE TO-GO

Since hot dogs are synonymous with baseball, MLB.com compiled a list of the most notable hot dogs for each region of the country. Most are simply hot dogs with a regional topping and/or bun, but here are some that are truly unique (and even a little weird).

For example, in Chicago, there’s the "Francheezie," a hot dog stuffed with cheese, wrapped in bacon and then deep-fried before being served up on a poppy seed roll. (Of course, the Chicago Dog is still a city-wide favorite, but everyone knows about that.)

Meanwhile, in Georgia, you can enjoy a Scrambled Dog, which is a hot dog cut into pieces and served on a plate with chili, pickles, oyster crackers and coleslaw.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not surprisingly, some people in Maryland prefer to put crab meat on their hot dogs, along with a little Old Bay seasoning and sometimes a few spoonfuls of macaroni and cheese. This version, appropriately, is called a Crab Mac n’ Cheese Dog.

Meanwhile, those in Philadelphia might be partial to the Philly Combo, which is a hot dog served with a fish cake placed inside the bun.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

If you like hot dogs and cream cheese, then head to Seattle where people eat them together, along with sautéed onions.

Don't have a dog in this fight? Feel free to enjoy your region's preferred frankfurter this weekend, hopefully while discussing the somewhat murky history of how the hot dog actually got its name.