Walt Disney World employee nearly blown away by strong wind while carrying balloons, video shows

Seems like a bad day to be carrying balloons.

A Walt Disney World worker was nearly blown away while preparing for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party on Sunday, a video shared to Facebook shows.

MAN CLAIMS DISNEY WORLD TRIP WILL BE RUINED BY GIRLFRIEND'S NEWBORN NIECE

In the footage, the employee, identified as Brandon Myers, is seen wrestling with dozens of balloons, designed like Jack Skellington and an orange Mickey Mouse head with bats printed on the front, among other designs, for the Halloween celebration. Suddenly, a massive burst of wind threatens to knock him back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the parkgoer began filming, the man is balancing on his feet and hand, trying to wrangle the flock of balloons. Eventually, he stands up and is seen struggling to pull the balloon bouquet along with him as he walks toward the Magic Kingdom.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"They said Mickey's not so Scary party… but they didn't say not so Windy!" Erick Comellas, who took the video, wrote on Facebook.

The southern state was hit with strong winds due to Hurricane Humberto, which has been strengthening off the coast.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS