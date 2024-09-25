Volkswagen ketchup, offered to US consumers for first time, is quickly snatched up

In the United States, Volkswagen is associated with many things, such as the Beetle, the Bus and the Golf.

But for the first time, another Volkswagen product has made its way across the pond: ketchup.

Volkswagen has produced its own brand of ketchup for decades — something largely unknown to Americans.

The Gewürz Ketchup Brand, made by Volkswagen, even has its own part number: 00010 ZDK-259-101.

The ketchup has been offered to U.S. consumers as part of a larger celebration of the brand's 75th anniversary.

"This year we're celebrating more than a big anniversary of selling cars," Rachael Zaluzec, senior vice president of customer experience and brand marketing for the Virginia-based Volkswagen of America, told Fox News Digital via email.

"We're celebrating stories, memories, passion, and all the fun and unexpected things that make Volkswagen the brand we are today — things like our Gewürz Ketchup Brand condiment," she added.

The Volkswagen ketchup was made available through the website DriverGear for any Americans interested in trying perhaps the most unexpected product from the German car brand.

Free ketchup bottles were made available while supplies lasted, Volkswagen said.

In a new update on its website, the company noted "the limited supply" was quickly "claimed by the public."

The company told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning, "Supplies sold out quickly [of the hit condiment] due to this being a cult favorite among VW enthusiasts and such a coveted product among fans! However, it will be available to the public at ChainFEST Los Angeles on October 5th - the world’s first and largest gourmet chain food festival, which features gourmet collabs from America’s favorite chains and brands."

Volkswagen's foray into condiments began in the 1970s, according to a news release from the car company.

Its origins are in the meals that were served to workers at the company's plant.

The Gewürz Ketchup Brand is served with currywurst at Volkswagen's plant in Germany, the release said.

Currywurst is a spiced sausage and curry ketchup dish that is popular in Germany.

The currywurst served at Volkswagen, however, is a closely guarded secret.

The recipe is "known only to a few people," according to the release.

"The uniquely spiced sausage is often served chopped into bite-size slices in a bowl and drenched with the sauce," Volkswagen said.

"It was Volkswagen's currywurst – also once sold under an official VW part number – that originally inspired the Volkswagen condiment production, dating back to 1996," the company said.