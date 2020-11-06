UK man stockpiles pasta amid second coronavirus lockdown

Carb loading has taken on a whole new level during the pandemic.

An Aldi customer went on a pasta spree when he reportedly stockpiled dozens of packages of dried noodles ahead of England’s second lockdown Thursday, Britain’s Evening Standard reported.

Photos show the unidentified carb-ivore unloading a mountain of packaged pasta on Aldi’s supermarket checkout conveyer belt while onlookers gawked at empty supermarket shelves.

“Some people getting greedy in Aldi,” Stuart Darben captioned the photos on his Facebook of the pasta apocalypse, which curiously did not include any jarred sauce or other ingredients to make a fresh one.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Retailers have imposed limits on popular items from toilet paper to hand sanitizer and frozen foods to keep consumers from over-buying and depleting inventories during lockdowns. However, the man didn’t appear to get reprimanded for the pasta haul. The Evening Standard reported, however, that Aldi is mandating that shoppers only buy “what they need.”

UK'S INCREASED CORONAVIRUS CASES LINKED TO DISCOUNT DINING PROGRAM STUDY CLAIMS

Comfort food proved to be king for eaters stomaching the uncertainty of shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic. And with a second wave beginning to happen, hearty homemade meals for winter seems to be another way to cope.

PASTA PUTTANESCA: AN ELEGANT DINNER YOU CAN MAKE WITH CANNED FISH

More than half of Americans, 54 percent said they’re cooking more during the pandemic, and 46 percent saying they’ve baked more now than they did before COVID-19 became widespread, according to a survey from Hunter, a food and beverage communications firm released earlier this year.