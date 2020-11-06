Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

UK man stockpiles pasta amid second coronavirus lockdown

'People getting greedy in Aldi,' one supermarket shopper said of the carb overhaul

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
close
COVID-19 pandemic causes spike in pasta salesVideo

COVID-19 pandemic causes spike in pasta sales

Some of the world's best pasta wheat actually comes from wheat grown in the desert southwest, including Italy's famous pasta. Known for its extended shelf life pasta is a staple of panic buying, because of the Coronavirus pandemic the National Pasta Association estimates sales increased by 18% across the U.S. Arizona farmers are planning on planting double the amount of Desert Durum wheat seeds next season as pasta prices are estimated to increase.

Carb loading has taken on a whole new level during the pandemic.  

An Aldi customer went on a pasta spree when he reportedly stockpiled dozens of packages of dried noodles ahead of England’s second lockdown Thursday, Britain’s Evening Standard reported.

A UK man was spotted stocking up on pasta amid the second UK lockdown. (iStock). 

A UK man was spotted stocking up on pasta amid the second UK lockdown. (iStock). 

Photos show the unidentified carb-ivore unloading a mountain of packaged pasta on Aldi’s supermarket checkout conveyer belt while onlookers gawked at empty supermarket shelves.  

“Some people getting greedy in Aldi,” Stuart Darben captioned the photos on his Facebook of the pasta apocalypse, which curiously did not include any jarred sauce or other ingredients to make a fresh one.  

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Retailers have imposed limits on popular items from toilet paper to hand sanitizer and frozen foods to keep consumers from over-buying and depleting inventories during lockdowns. However, the man didn’t appear to get reprimanded for the pasta haul. The Evening Standard reported, however, that Aldi is mandating that shoppers only buy “what they need.”  

UK'S INCREASED CORONAVIRUS CASES LINKED TO DISCOUNT DINING PROGRAM STUDY CLAIMS 

Comfort food proved to be king for eaters stomaching the uncertainty of shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic. And with a second wave beginning to happen, hearty homemade meals for winter seems to be another way to cope.  

PASTA PUTTANESCA: AN ELEGANT DINNER YOU CAN MAKE WITH CANNED FISH

More than half of Americans, 54 percent said they’re cooking more during the pandemic, and 46 percent saying they’ve baked more now than they did before COVID-19 became widespread, according to a survey from Hunter, a food and beverage communications firm released earlier this year.