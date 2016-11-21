Top 7 record-breaking foods

From savory pies and sliders to decadent drinks and desserts, some of the world’s most mouth-watering meals are just too good to be kept bite-size. We looked to the folks at Guinness World Records and the World Record Academy to help us round-up the best chart-topping foods out there. In no particular order, here they are:

1. Largest Pizza

In December, Italian chefs broke the Guinness record for world’s largest pizza with a cheesy pie weighing 25.6 tons, the World Record Academy reports.

2. Largest Frito Pie

According to the World Record Academy, the world’s largest Frito pie, weighing 1,325 lbs., was made at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas last October, using 635 10.5-oz. bags of Fritos chips, 660 15-oz. cans of Hormel Chili and 580 8-oz. bags of shredded cheddar cheese.

3. Longest Bratwurst and Bun

The World Record Academy says in October, Ptacek's IGA grocery store, in Prescott, Wis., set the record for longest bratwurst and bun when the store grilled a 52-foot-2-inch bratwurst, made in-house by store owner Mike Ptacek and sons Raphael and Tom.

4. Largest Hamburger

According to Guinness World Records, the largest hamburger commercially available weighs 777 lbs. and is prepared by Juicy’s Foods and Ovations Foodservices for Juicy’s Outlaw Grill, based in Corvallis, Ore., as of July 2, 2011.

5. Largest Omelette

The largest omelette, according to Guinness World Records, weighed 6.466 tons (14,225 lbs. 6 oz.) and was achieved by the Ferreira do Zêzere City Council in Santarém, Portugal, on Aug. 11, 2012. Some 145,000 free range eggs to make the massive omelette, along with 880 lbs of oil and 220 lbs of butter.

6. Largest Chocolate Bar

Guinness World Records says the largest chocolate bar weighed 12,770 lbs. 4.48 oz. (5,792.50 kg) and was created by British chocolate company Thornton’s PLC in Alfreton, Derbyshire, UK on Oct. 7, 2011. It took 50 people 10 hours to pour buckets of chocolate into the massive mould.

7. Largest Cup of Hot Chocolate

In January, the Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa filled a giant cup with 880 gallons of hot chocolate, as part of the Festival of Chocolate, setting a new Guinness World Record. It took more than 3 hours just to get the hot chocolate to a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit.