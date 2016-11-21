Top 5 food processors

1. Breville BFP800XL Sous Chef Food Processor, 16-Cup

Price: $400

Don't be dissuaded by the Breville Sous Chef's hefty price tag. This versatile device is worth every penny. Its main attraction is the 5.5-inch super-wide chute that allows you to slice veggies and fruits of all shapes and sizes without having to cut them by hand ahead of time. The Sous Chef comes with a set of eight discs and blades for many different prep options; the discs include a variable slicing disc that can adjust the thickness of your cuts from a paper thin 0.3mm (.01inches) to a solid 8mm (.3 inches). The Breville comes equipped with both sixteen-cup and 2.5-cup processing bowls for different sized jobs.

2. Vitamix CIA Professional Series - Model 1709

Price: $491

In the world of international espionage, the Central Intelligence Agency has few peers. But when it comes to cooking, the CIA endorsement desired is from the Culinary Institute of America. Equipped with a commercial-grade, two-horsepower motor that propels blades up to 240 miles per hour, the Vitamix Model 1709 is incredibly powerful. The toughest ingredients, like thick cuts of beef, are simply no match for this device. It comes with an 8-cup container and a cookbook featuring recipes developed in the 41 kitchens and bakeshops of the CIA. Culinary Institute of America, that is.

3. Cuisinart DFP-14BCN

Price: $171

Cuisinart helped popularize the food processor in the United States and remains an industry leader due to its innovative technology and design. The only problem when selecting a Cuisinart is deciding which model to choose. We went with the DFP-14BCN and couldn't have been more satisfied. This model features a fourteen-cup work bowl, two feed-tube options and five basic attachments for shredding, slicing, chopping and mixing. All parts are dishwasher-safe and the motor base wipes clean effortlessly, making this processor extremely easy to maintain after repeated use. In addition, the Cuisinart comes with a custom-contoured spatula, a recipe book and a 30-minute instructional video.

4. KitchenAid KFP1333 13-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice System

Price: $200

KitchenAid has been churning out quality kitchen appliances for over 80 years, so they've had ample time to perfect their products' design and appearance. The KitchenAid KFP1333 model features the ExactSlice System, the first-ever externally adjustable slicing option that allows you to easily toggle between thick and thin slicing. This food processor's thirteen-cup work bowl is sufficiently large enough to accommodate all portion sizes, while its blades store easily and are simple to clean.

5. Black & Decker FP1600B 8-Cup Food Processor

Price: $40

Could a food processor offered at this price point be any good? We wondered the same thing, but rest assured that this food processor from trusted Black & Decker delivers remarkable performance at an unbelievably great value. At 450-watts, the FP16000B is powerful enough for slicing, dicing, chopping, mincing, and more; it also features a continuous-flow feed chute and a reversible slicing/shredding disc. If the price tag has you worried about safety, fret not: the safety interlock system is more than adequate. If you're looking for value, the Black & Decker FP1600B simply can't be beat.

