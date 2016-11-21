Top 10 steakhouses in the US

Whether we regard it as luxurious comfort food or haute cuisine for special occasions, steak remains one of our most elemental pleasures. Trends come and go, but our national tradition of a masterfully cooked, sizzling steak will never lose its appeal or culinary stature. Our line-up of Top 10 Steakhouses in the U.S., which includes several newcomers, is your roadmap to finding the country’s most revered beef.

1. Bern's Steak House: Tampa, FL

Arguably Tampa's most luxurious restaurant, Bern's offers twenty kinds of caviar, foie gras and lobster alongside dry-aged steaks – as well as the world's largest restaurant wine cellar boasting 500,000 bottles.

2. Gordon Ramsay Steak: Las Vegas, NV

Gordon Ramsay's first Las Vegas restaurant lets high rollers sample the Scotsman's famous fish 'n' chips and beef Wellington, but pristine 28-day, dry-aged steaks (displayed on a tableside trolley) are the real draw.

3. Quality Meats: New York, NY

This stylish midtown Manhattan steakhouse offers an eyeful of post-modern industrial design, but the steaks are sourced from legendary family butchers Pat LaFrieda and Strassburger Meats.

4. CUT: Beverly Hills, CA

Wolfgang Puck’s star-studded steakhouse is a Beverly Hills destination for Hollywood hotshots and power elite who come to cut deals over the city’s finest beef.

5. Bavette's Bar & Boeuf: Chicago, IL

This sexy Chicago steakhouse is primed for seduction, with a speakeasy appeal that surrounds buttery signature bone-in filet, fresh-shucked oysters and a bevy of Bourbons.

6. Alexander's Steakhouse: Cupertino, CA

This Silicon Valley steakhouse puts an Asian twist on its décor and dishes. Its high-end menu is plumped up with cuts of Wagyu cross-breeds like the Australian Tajima and domestic Lone Mountain Cattle.

7. Grill 225: Charleston, SC

Southern hospitality shines at this elegantly genteel Charleston hotel steakhouse, where luxe specialties beyond a Prime filet with foie gras include Maine lobster flown in daily, fresh oysters and caviar.

8. Killen's Steakhouse: Pearland, TX

Houston’s favorite steakhouse lets guests belly up to handcrafted wet- and dry-aged Prime beef sourced from local Texas ranches, as well as other regional picks like Gulf red snapper and venison chops.

9. ROAST: Detroit, MI

Michael Symon’s Motor City restaurant shows off a giant spit that turns out a “roast beast of the day” alongside Prime dry-aged beef, seasonal game and starters like roasted marrow, grilled octopus and Southern fried sweetbreads.

10. Kayne Prime: Nashville, TN

Nashville’s rustic-modern boutique steakhouse serves up farm-to-table sides and posh cocktails to complement its 1,200-degree-cooked Wagyu and rib-eye.

