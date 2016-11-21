Top 10 Mother's Day brunch restaurants
For Mother's Day, bringing Mom breakfast in bed is special... if you're five years old! As an adult, you should treat Mom to a fabulous Mother's Day brunch. Spoil her with oysters and caviar in Manhattan or blueberry cornmeal griddle cakes in Dallas. GAYOT has handpicked the top 10 restaurants across the country for Mother's Day brunch, arranged in alphabetical order, that will help your family make this holiday a truly memorable one.
1. Blue Duck Tavern
Park Hyatt Washington
1201 24th St. NW
Washington, DC 20037
202-419-6755
The three-course Mother's Day brunch menu at Blue Duck Tavern will include such highlights as duck confit hash with a fried egg, green peas, chanterelles and romaine heart, as well as wood oven roasted scallops with garden ratatouille and lemon vinaigrette.
2. Cafe Boulud
The Brazilian Court
301 Australian Ave.
Palm Beach, FL 33480
561-655-6060
Fête Mom in style with Mother's Day brunch at this Palm Beach destination from New York chef extraordinaire Daniel Boulud. The buffet will feature selections such as prime rib, plus stations for pasta and omelets.
3. Crown Room
Hotel del Coronado
1500 Orange Ave.
Coronado, CA 92118
619-522-8490
Feast on Alaskan king crab, rosemary roasted leg of lamb and myriad more delights at the Mother's Day brunch at the Hotel del Coronado's Crown Room. To top it all off, each mother will also be given a rose.
4. The Grape
2808 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
214-828-1981
The brunch menu at The Grape in Dallas reflects the intimate neighborhood restaurant's Texas roots with options like shredded oxtail and banana pepper hash on the savory side, and blueberry cornmeal griddle cakes with honey butter on the sweeter side.
5. Lockwood
Palmer House Hilton
17 E. Monroe St.
Chicago, IL 60603
312-917-3404
Lockwood, the lobby-adjacent restaurant in Chicago's historic Palmer House Hilton, presents a buffet on Mother's Day complete with dishes such as pan-seared Atlantic salmon with hollandaise and asparagus, as well as peppercorn-encrusted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream.
6. Marea
240 Central Park South
New York, NY 10019
212-582-5100
Make this Mother's Day extra special with oysters and caviar — and maybe a Bellini or two — at Marea, Michael White's Italian-accented seafood restaurant in New York.
7. Meriwether's
2601 NW Vaughn St.
Portland, OR 97210
503-228-1250
Hopefully the sun will shine down on Portland, Oregon, for Mother's Day so guests can enjoy their brunch out on the walled garden patio at Meriwether's.
8. Panzano
Hotel Monaco Denver
909 17th St.
Denver, CO 80202
303-296-3525
At Panzano, Mother's Day brunch gets an Italian twist with options like Vincisgrassi, made with layers of baked pasta with wild boar ragù, marjoram, Parmesan, pomodoro sauce and béchamel sauce. There will also be an antipasti buffet featuring a carving station serving lamb from Colorado's Triple M Bar Ranch.
9. Quince
470 Pacific Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94133
415-775-8500
Quince, chef Michael and Lindsay Tusk's standout culinary destination in San Francisco, will present a four-course menu for brunch this Mother’s Day.
10. Scarpetta
Montage Beverly Hills
225 N. Canon Dr.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
310-860-7970
Indulge in bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys at the Mother's Day brunch buffet at Scarpetta, chef Scott Conant's Italian restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills.
