Top 10 Mother's Day brunch restaurants

For Mother's Day, bringing Mom breakfast in bed is special... if you're five years old! As an adult, you should treat Mom to a fabulous Mother's Day brunch. Spoil her with oysters and caviar in Manhattan or blueberry cornmeal griddle cakes in Dallas. GAYOT has handpicked the top 10 restaurants across the country for Mother's Day brunch, arranged in alphabetical order, that will help your family make this holiday a truly memorable one.

1. Blue Duck Tavern

Park Hyatt Washington

1201 24th St. NW

Washington, DC 20037

202-419-6755

The three-course Mother's Day brunch menu at Blue Duck Tavern will include such highlights as duck confit hash with a fried egg, green peas, chanterelles and romaine heart, as well as wood oven roasted scallops with garden ratatouille and lemon vinaigrette.

2. Cafe Boulud

The Brazilian Court

301 Australian Ave.

Palm Beach, FL 33480

561-655-6060

Fête Mom in style with Mother's Day brunch at this Palm Beach destination from New York chef extraordinaire Daniel Boulud. The buffet will feature selections such as prime rib, plus stations for pasta and omelets.

3. Crown Room

Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave.

Coronado, CA 92118

619-522-8490

Feast on Alaskan king crab, rosemary roasted leg of lamb and myriad more delights at the Mother's Day brunch at the Hotel del Coronado's Crown Room. To top it all off, each mother will also be given a rose.

4. The Grape

2808 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

214-828-1981

The brunch menu at The Grape in Dallas reflects the intimate neighborhood restaurant's Texas roots with options like shredded oxtail and banana pepper hash on the savory side, and blueberry cornmeal griddle cakes with honey butter on the sweeter side.

5. Lockwood

Palmer House Hilton

17 E. Monroe St.

Chicago, IL 60603

312-917-3404

Lockwood, the lobby-adjacent restaurant in Chicago's historic Palmer House Hilton, presents a buffet on Mother's Day complete with dishes such as pan-seared Atlantic salmon with hollandaise and asparagus, as well as peppercorn-encrusted beef tenderloin with horseradish cream.

6. Marea

240 Central Park South

New York, NY 10019

212-582-5100

Make this Mother's Day extra special with oysters and caviar — and maybe a Bellini or two — at Marea, Michael White's Italian-accented seafood restaurant in New York.

7. Meriwether's

2601 NW Vaughn St.

Portland, OR 97210

503-228-1250

Hopefully the sun will shine down on Portland, Oregon, for Mother's Day so guests can enjoy their brunch out on the walled garden patio at Meriwether's.

8. Panzano

Hotel Monaco Denver

909 17th St.

Denver, CO 80202

303-296-3525

At Panzano, Mother's Day brunch gets an Italian twist with options like Vincisgrassi, made with layers of baked pasta with wild boar ragù, marjoram, Parmesan, pomodoro sauce and béchamel sauce. There will also be an antipasti buffet featuring a carving station serving lamb from Colorado's Triple M Bar Ranch.

9. Quince

470 Pacific Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94133

415-775-8500

Quince, chef Michael and Lindsay Tusk's standout culinary destination in San Francisco, will present a four-course menu for brunch this Mother’s Day.

10. Scarpetta

Montage Beverly Hills

225 N. Canon Dr.

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

310-860-7970

Indulge in bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Marys at the Mother's Day brunch buffet at Scarpetta, chef Scott Conant's Italian restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills.

More from Gayot

Reviews and Photos of each Top 10 Mother's Day Brunch Restaurant

Best Mother's Day Brunch Restaurants Near You

Top 10 Mother's Day Gifts

Top 10 Mother's Day Wines

Best Brunch Restaurants Near You