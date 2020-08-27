Tim Hortons adding pumpkin spice lattes to menu on Sept. 9

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Coffee shops across the country have been gearing up for fall with their seasonal menus. And now, Canadian chain Tim Hortons is preparing to add popular pumpkin spice lattes to its seasonal menu at U.S. locations.

While both Starbucks' and Dunkin’s fall menus are already available, Tim Hortons announced on Thursday that its pumpkin spice lineup will be available starting Sept. 9.

Tim Horton’s fall items include three beverages: the ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte, a pumpkin spice iced latte, and a cold pumpkin spice iced cappuccino, sweet and served topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup.

The chain will also offer two types of seasonal doughnuts, a glazed pumpkin spice doughnut and the new “pumpkin spice dream donut” covered in frosting and topped with vanilla buttercream, crumbled graham crackers and pumpkin spice syrup. There will also be pumpkin spice muffins and pumpkin spice “Timbits” — the chain’s brand of doughnut holes.

Tim Hortons will be a latecomer to the pumpkin spice game this year. Starbucks launched its fan-favorite PSL and other fall items Tuesday, while Dunkin’ and 7-Eleven launched their fall season menus even earlier.