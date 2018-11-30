Rock star Jon Bon Jovi has another major accomplishment under his belt, and this time it has nothing to do with music. The singer’s recently launched rosé, Hampton Water, has been named the best rosé of 2018 by Wine Spectator.

Hampton Water ranked No. 83 on Wine Spectator's Top 100 list, which highlights wines the magazine has reviewed in the past year. It was one of two rosés on the list, the other being Wild Thing Rendezvous, which ranked below it at No. 93.

“It’s an incredible honor to be on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018, let alone ranked as the top rosé,” Bon Jovi said in a statement to People. “It’s a true testament to all of our hard work, and I could not be more proud to share our excitement for, and love of, Hampton Water with people all over the world.”

When the rocker originally launched the rosé in April with his son and acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, the 2017 production sold out before its official release. The pink-hued blend of grenache, cinsault, and mourvèdre grape varieties, decorated with an image of a diving woman on the bottle, is available in the U.S. and 14 other countries.

The Daily Meal's editor-in-chief Susan Houriet told us that she made the rosé her go-to summer hostess gift at pool parties and backyard barbeques in her (and Bon Jovi's) home state of New Jersey. "When I would arrive with it I would say 'This is the Bon Jovi wine,' because it actually doesn't have his name or likeness anywhere on the bottle, and then I would also say 'And it's really good!"

The wine, which retails for $25, is available online and at wine retailers on much of the East Coast as well as Florida, Illinois, and Nevada. Luckily Bon Jovi didn’t end up like these 25 celebrities who tried to break into the food world and failed.