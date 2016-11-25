Things you didn't know about craft beer

For beer newbies, steering away from comfortable classics like Sam Adams and dabbling in craft beers with names you’ve never heard of can be intimidating. There’s plenty that sets craft beers apart from classic ales.

Even beer connoisseurs can learn a few things about their favorite alcoholic drink, like what exactly a “craft brewer” is: The Brewer’s Association defines an American craft brewer as a small, independent, and traditional producer of beer. Craft breweries are small in production size, independent in ownership, and traditional in brewing ingredients and fermentation methods.

While individual breweries only produce a limited number of barrels of beer per year, it might surprise you to learn that in 2013, there were a total of 2,822 craft breweries in the United States. We bet you didn’t know that President Barack Obama has also joined the ranks of American home brewers.

Whether you’re a new beer drinker or an expert, we’re sure you can learn a little something more about craft beer.

1. Most Popular Style in America

India Pale Ale — a hoppy style of beer within the pale ale category, which is brewed with mostly pale malts for a more equal malt-to-hop ratio — is the most popular style of craft beer among American craft beer drinkers.

2. Favorite Hop

Cascade is the favored hop varietal among craft brewers.

3. Worst Glass for Beer Tasting

For the best flavor, craft beer should never be tasted from a shaker pint, a straight-sided pint glass that does a poor job of highlighting a beer’s flavor but is commonly used to serve it.

4. What is a Craft Brewer?

5. Famous Home Brewers

Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and Barack Obama have all brewed beer in their homes while serving in office.

