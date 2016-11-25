These recipes will help you drink more coffee

Turns out that an extra cup -- or three -- of coffee may not be so bad after all.

New recommendations for U.S. dietary guidelines released this week included the surprise suggestion that the caffeine in a few cups of coffee could actually be good for you.

It points to the health benefits and minimal risks of drinking three to five cups of coffee a day, including a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

With this good news, you're going to need a few ideas on how to mix that java.

Here are some recipes to get you started:

1. Hot Chocolate Coffee

Bored with your usual mug of coffee? Try out this simple way to make your drink unique.

Recipe: Hot Chocolate Coffee

2. Bulletproof Coffee

It's the latest craze among Paleo diet fans. Bulletproof coffee was inspired by Tibetans, who have been putting yak butter in tea for generations. Dave Asprey, who created the brew that calls for putting grass-fed butter coffee, says the concoction gives you energy to power through your day. We tried it and tastes pretty good --but the fat will get you on this drink, not the caffeine.

Recipe: Bulletproof Coffee

3. Kahlua Hot Coffee

Just a splash in your morning coffee is just the fix. Kaluah, which is also made with coffee, goes great with your favorite brew, so it's like have two coffees in one cup. Check out the cold version too.

Recipe: Kahlua Hot Coffee

4. Caramel Brulée Latte

We can't forget the coffee drinks that taste like dessert. Inspired by Starbucks' creation, this is a treasure trove of creme brulee flavor with a shot of nice, strong coffee. It's easy to make a home so you have save that money on more coffee.

Recipe: Creme Brulee Latte

5. Swiss Iced Coffee

The Swiss know how to make good coffee...and of course chocolate.

Recipe: Swiss Iced Coffee