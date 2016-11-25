The way you eat pizza can give clues about your personality

Research reveals that the way you eat pizza can provide important clues about your personality type.

Patti Wood, a body language expert at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, took mundane acts and applied them to a well-known psychology theory called the DISC personal assessment, which centers on four different behavioral traits: dominance, inducement, submission, and compliance.

(The theory, by the way, was developed by renowned psychologist William Moulton Marston, who interesting enough created the Polygraph Machine and the Wonder Woman cartoon.)

Wood, who studied other things like the way women put on bras, looked at how people approached simple undertakings and categorized them into four groups.

"There are four distinct personality types—drivers, influencers, supporters, and careful correctors—who tend to have very unique ways of doing things, even small tasks," Wood says.

Cosmopolitan then applied that same research to people’s pizza eating techniques--and here's what they found:

If you fold it: Those who fold their pizza slice are considered "drivers." They're multi-taskers; they want to eat the pizza fast, and eat it while doing something else.

If you start with the crust: People who eat the crust first are described as “influencers” who are spontaneous and like to be different.

If you use a knife and fork: Those who cut their pizza are generally known as “supporters.” The research says they approach life relaxed and are warm and friendly listeners who likely let their friends get their slice first.

If you just pick it up and bite: Those who eat it with their hands and bite their slice are known as the "careful correctors." They like to plan ahead so everything turns out as expected. They usually stick with the same flavors and toppings.

Considering that about 13 percent of Americans eat pizza on any given day, that’s a lot of sauce to contemplate. So which one are you?