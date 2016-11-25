The unhealthiest diner foods

Diners aren’t exactly known for their healthy options, and tend to be loaded with gut-busting breakfast items, which can pack far more of a caloric punch than you may imagine, as well as other unhealthy options like burgers and fried foods.

While it’s difficult to gauge the exact calorie count of foods served at the nation’s diners, we are able to look at the calories of menu items at Denny’s, “America’s Diner,” and can round up the five unhealthiest types of foods that you can find there.

Here are a few menu items that can boast more than 1,000 calories.

1. Milkshakes

Milkshakes are a diner staple, but are also extremely unhealthy, as you might imagine when you’re putting ice cream, whole milk, and Oreos in a blender. You’d be hard-pressed to find a milkshake that contains less than 750 calories, and some go all the way up to 1,500.

2. Breakfast Platters

A couple pancakes may be full of carbs, but it’s something that can be worked off by raking some leaves. When paired with cheesy eggs, bacon, sausage, and hash browns, however, you’re asking for a serious calorie and cholesterol bomb that even hours at the gym won’t work through.

3. Meat Lover’s Omelettes

Most diner omelettes contain upwards of four eggs, but can still be moderately healthy if loaded with vegetables (egg whites are even better). But once you start adding in cheese and meats like bacon, ham, and sausage, the calorie counts go off the charts.

4. Burgers

A quarter-pound beef patty isn’t that bad for you, but most diners serve half-pounders, topped with bacon, cheese, and other unhealthy toppings. Pair that with a side of fries and you’re pushing 1,500 calories.

See more super unhealthy diner dishes.

More from The Daily Meal

10 Classic Diners That Will Take You Back in Time

8 Things You Should Never Put in the Microwave

Foods That Make You Feel Fuller Longer

Why is McDonald's Hot Fudge So Good?