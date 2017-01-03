The TequELI Manning

The Lobby Bar at the Bowery Hotel in New York City receives some of the city's VIPs on a near daily basis. But mixologist Walter Easterbrook isn't immune to the Super Bowl bug, developing an entire series of cocktails to celebrate the Giants' return to the championship. One of the most distinctive is this twist on a margarita, one that Easterbrook says is “...here to play!” The tequila and Tabasco combine for a fiery punch, but a sweet hook from the agave nectar and elderflower liqueur does a nice job of evening things out and “put you on the right track for the day.”

Cook Time:

Prep Time:

Total Time:

Servings: 1

Ingredients:

1 ounce Patrón Silver

1/2 ounce Elderflower Liquor

1 ounce fresh Lime

1/4 ounce orange juice

1/4 ounce Agave nectar

2-3 Dashes of Tabasco

Preparation:

Combine ingredients all the ingredients in a shaker full of ice and shake until chilled. Strain into a tall glass full of ice and garnish with a cinnamon-sprinkled orange slice