The average 'foodie' spends more than $3,000 on gourmet snacks every year, study claims

If you like giving restaurant recommendations, picking up new snacks in the grocery store and introducing people to new cuisines — then odds are, you’re a foodie.

A recent study of 2,000 Americans, which examined how people express themselves through the food they buy, found three in four people consider themselves part of the foodie club, and believe their daily food choices inform specific personality traits.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Blue Diamond Almonds, revealed that four in 10 foodies will spend upwards of $51 a week on gourmet items.

And the average consumer spends $3,300 on gourmet treats per year.

Beyond dropping the dollars in the grocery checkout line, other common traits of a foodie included knowledge of food pairings (48 percent), frequently trying new foods (45 percent), being able to properly cook (44 percent) and knowledge of what foods are in season (41 percent).

Foodies aren’t afraid to get creative either, seeing as 59 percent enjoy testing out new flavor combinations. The results found that women were 8 percent more likely than men to enjoy testing new flavors. Meanwhile, the results found that men were 30 percent more likely than women to think their food choices indicated they have a sweet and approachable personality. And 58 percent of respondents liked making discoveries in the kitchen by coming up with their own recipes.

When it comes to sharing their culinary passion with others, respondents said the ideal opportunities presented themselves at dinner parties, happy hours, movie nights and sports games. And over half of those who have hosted a dinner in their home want their guests to try a new flavor or cuisine.

If you’re trying to make a good impression for all your important guests, then kicking off the night right is a major help. Eighty-nine percent think appetizers and snacks are key for setting the tone, and they know how to please their audience. But hosting isn’t without its pre-event jitters, since one in two admitted to being nervous about having enough food for everyone.

“We know that snacking has become a meaningful moment to exercise creativity and explore exciting and unfamiliar flavors,” said Eric Tinson, senior brand manager at Blue Diamond. “Snacking isn’t just a means to stave off hunger between larger meals — it’s a significant and often celebrated part of the day."

The guest list can also have an impact on the host’s nerves, as two in five people admitted to getting a little nervous when their parents or friends come over to dinner. Thirty-five percent of hosts also wish to present themselves well to their siblings or mother-in-laws through their sophisticated cuisine. The top reason people get tense before hosting is because 65 percent want to impress the guests, and 42 percent get nervous in the kitchen.

