The absolute best sports bars in America

Whether it's basketball, baseball, ice hockey or football, some sporting events require more than just a bag of chips and big screen in your living room – they're meant to be experienced on a grander, more social scale.

For diehard sports fans who want a true taste of the action, Gayot has rounded up the best sports bars to watch the game while enjoying good grub and fun times.

Bourbon Pub

Santa Clara, CA

Michael Mina's Bourbon Pub at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is casual, boisterous and filled with energy and football stadium-appropriate fare. The central bar and video screens galore reinforce the sports bar ethos, but the food and décor move beyond it. Nachos are a sumptuous mess of beans, cheese, salsa and a soft egg stacked among full-size baked tortillas into a tower that is broken tableside with a mezzaluna.

Houndstooth Pub

New York, NY

This Irish-influenced gastropub boasts all the familiar trappings of an American sports bar. The loud space is frequented by neighborhood office workers, tourist spillover from Times Square, and commuters waiting to catch their train at Penn Station. The Gorgonzola-topped Black Angus grass-fed burger and Guinness-laced baby-back ribs are menu standouts.

Jerry Remy's Sports Bar & Grill

Boston, MA

Jerry Remy's Sports Bar & Grill feeds the masses of Red Sox Nation year-round at its enormous Fenway location situated just steps from the park. The interior boasts nearly 30 HD TVs, including a "wall" made up of six large screens. The infamous "Rem Dawg" is a beloved staple: a half-pound beef hot dog topped with chili, cheese and onions served on a brioche roll.

Katy Trail Ice House

Dallas, TX

Katy Trail Ice House boasts a huge beer garden in the heart of Dallas's Uptown district. Meanwhile, the 50-foot-long bar inside is usually packed with folks of all ages, and big-screen televisions are scattered around the space. The food menu is of the sports bar variety with burgers, salads, tacos and even a venison chili.

Quality Athletics

Seattle, WA

This Seattle favorite turns the notion of a sports bar on its head. While TVs shimmering with multiple games still dot the walls, the real difference is that the food receives equal play with nods to sports bar classics. Wing options include jerk-spiced duck wings, or crispy charred chicken wings with sweet chili buffalo sauce, black garlic ranch dressing, and pickled celery spears.

