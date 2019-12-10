Texas deli owner transforms store into 'Santa Mail Delivery Service' for kids to leave letters to Santa

Santa has a very special helper in San Antonio, Texas.

CHRISTMAS TRADITION: WHY SOME PEOPLE HANG A PICKLE ON THE TREE

Aleem Chaudhry, owner of Gino’s Stop-N-Buy, has transformed the deli into “Gino’s Santa Mail Delivery Service” for the holidays – all because of a Christmas mailbox he purchased last year as a holiday decoration.

"Last year, we had 60 letters by December 15 or so," Chaudhry told CBS News. "We have more than that already."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man told the outlet he had purchased the mailbox for the store as a Christmas decoration, but soon after he put it up, children began filling it with letters to Santa.

Throughout the 2018 holiday season, he reportedly received 400 letters to Santa – all of which he read and responded to, and plans to do the same this year.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Chaudhry began advertising the free service on the deli’s Facebook and other social media.

“Have your Little one write a letter to Santa and drop it in the special mailbox located at the register at Gino's Deli. Santa will reply with a personalized letter sent through the mail,” a post read.

Chaudhry has even encouraged more people to write notes to Santa by supplying crayons next to the mailbox.

Not all of the Christmas letters are wish lists, however. The deli owner said some are questions like “how can reindeer fly” and, from one curious little girl, why Santa doesn’t “use the front door?”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The challenging task of responding to every letter is not for the faint of heart – but spreading the Christmas cheer is well worth the effort.