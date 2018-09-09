Tennessee parents upset by school's response after students find maggots in cafeteria food

Several parents are upset with a Tennessee school’s response to students finding maggots in their cafeteria meals.

The health concerns at Madisonville Middle School in Tennessee first came to light when student Madison Smith sent her mother, Brandy Shubert, a video of her granola with a maggot squirming around in it, Yahoo reports.

Shocked, Schubert and another parent went to the school board meeting on Thursday to discuss the sanitary conditions in the cafeteria – however, the parents were told the issue had “been addressed” and would not be discussed anymore, Knox News Sentinel reports.

"They said they contacted the distributor and the health department has already been out there, and that's all they can do," Shubert said to Knox News. "We were not happy with that answer and so we told them we would go further with the issues and contact the state health department again."

"I feel like they should have spoke to us about it and not be rude and cut us off," she added.

Schubert told the news outlet school board representatives told the parents to contact the school board and have the topic be added to the agenda for the next meeting.

According to Knox News, the Monroe County Schools District has remained firm that the issue has been handled and that the health department had inspected the cafeteria following the granola incident, and then re-inspected the cafeteria when another incident occurred involving maggots in blackberries the school served – giving it a good rating both times.

“We’ve done everything that we possibly can to answer to this situation,” Board Chairwoman Janie Harrill told Knox News.

Monroe County Schools Director Tim Blankenship claimed the incident was isolated and that no bugs had been found in the cafeteria.

"After being made aware of the granola incident, the health inspector was contacted to return to Madisonville Middle School and follow-up after an unrelated health inspection that had occurred earlier that same day, resulting in a score of 97. During the reinspection all dry goods were checked and a report was issued by the inspector indicating that no bugs of any kind were found, as well as no out-of-date food. The food distributor was contacted and they are continuing to work with the manufacturer of the granola to identify the cause of the issue," Blankenship said in an email to Knox News.

After students shared videos of the maggots crawling in the cafeteria food, Schubert said teachers instructed students to “write a letter to the cafeteria ladies” using “descriptive language” to tell them what they are thankful for. Schubert said the kids were told to be positive.

"It's like they are bullying our kids," she said of the assignment, Knox News reports.

Fox News has reached out to the school district and is awaiting comment.