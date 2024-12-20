Tamales at Christmas are 'cherished' food among Mexican Americans, symbolize 'warmth and generosity'

During the Christmas season, many Mexican American families enjoy one particular dish: tamales.

But how did this come to be? Why is this food, readily available all year, set aside for Christmas?

The answer, multiple chefs told Fox News Digital, is somewhat complex.

"Tamales have been a cherished part of Christmas celebrations for generations because they represent so much more than just a meal – they're about family, tradition and community," chef Richard Sandoval told Fox News Digital.

Born and raised in Mexico City, Sandoval owns Denver-based Richard Sandoval Hospitality, which operates more than 60 restaurants around the world.

Tamales, he said, are "labor-intensive" and are "often bringing families together in what's known as a 'tamalada,' where multiple generations gather to prepare and assemble them by hand."

This, Sandoval said, "is a beautiful way to honor heritage, share stories and create memories during the holiday season."

"The tamale itself, wrapped like a little gift in its corn husk, symbolizes the warmth and generosity of this festive time of year," he said.

"We consider them to be delicious edible gifts."

Tamales, said chef Pati Jinich of Washington, D.C., are both "everyday food" and "celebratory food."

Jinich is a chef, cookbook author and the host of "Pati's Mexican Table" and "La Frontera" on PBS.

"This is especially true during the holidays because we consider them to be delicious edible gifts," she said.

One way to take some of the work out of making tamales, without sacrificing flavor, is to make them into a casserole, she said.

"It is a tradition that my mother-in-law has passed down to me, since she has done this every single December. We have gone down to Valle de Bravo, Mexico, with them," she told Fox News Digital.

This casserole, which features "layers of seasoned masa, a delicious filling, cream and cheese," can be prepped in advance and baked just before eating, she said.

"It is also fantastic to bring along for a potluck," Jinich said.

While she prefers chicken in salsa verde for this dish, "you can do any other tamal filling you like."

Here's her recipe.

Chicken in Salsa Verde Tamales Casserole from Pati Jinich

Ingredients

Vegetable oil (to grease the baking dish)

1 batch corn dough or masa

1 batch salsa verde

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1½ cups Mexican crema or Latin-style cream, crème fraiche or sour cream

2½ cups (about 10 oz.) grated Oaxaca cheese mozzarella or Monterey Jack

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Grease a large baking dish with oil. Spread half of the tamal dough or masa in a single layer over the bottom of the baking dish.

3. Set aside ¾ cup of salsa verde and combine the rest with the shredded chicken.

4. Spread the chicken and salsa verde mix on top of the masa. Cover with the rest of the masa in a second layer.

5. Cover with aluminum foil and place in the oven for an hour.

6. Remove from the oven. Carefully remove the aluminum foil and spread on the remaining ¾ cup of salsa verde. Top with the cream and cheese.

7. Place back in the oven, uncovered, for 10 more minutes, or until the cheese completely melts and begins to brown along the edges. Serve hot, cut into squares.

This recipe is owned by chef Pati Jinich and was shared with Fox News Digital.