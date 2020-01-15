Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Taco Bell customer arrested for pulling knife, threatening employees over free taco

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Virginia man has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct, among other charges, for allegedly lunging at a Taco Bell employee with a knife because of an incorrect taco order.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Octavious N. Hodges reportedly visiting a Falmouth Taco Bell Monday morning and ordered off of the chain’s dollar menu. The man only had 70 cents and the employee gave him a taco for free, Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo says.

Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, police said.

Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, police said. (Stafford County Sheriffs Office)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The 39-year-old allegedly became upset at the type of taco employee gave him and eventually pulled out a knife. Police say after he pulled out the knife, he lunged at the workers and threatened them.

None of the employees were stabbed.

Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, police said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.