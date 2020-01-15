Taco Bell customer arrested for pulling knife, threatening employees over free taco

A Virginia man has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct, among other charges, for allegedly lunging at a Taco Bell employee with a knife because of an incorrect taco order.

Octavious N. Hodges reportedly visiting a Falmouth Taco Bell Monday morning and ordered off of the chain’s dollar menu. The man only had 70 cents and the employee gave him a taco for free, Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo says.

The 39-year-old allegedly became upset at the type of taco employee gave him and eventually pulled out a knife. Police say after he pulled out the knife, he lunged at the workers and threatened them.

None of the employees were stabbed.

Hodges is charged with attempted malicious wounding, disorderly conduct, assault and obstruction of justice, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.