Louisiana cops called after Taco Bell runs out of taco shells

What’s the latest silly reason to call 911?

Police in Louisiana received a report Monday that a local Taco Bell had exhausted its supply of taco shells.

The Slidell Police Department, located just outside New Orleans, took to Facebook to share the outrageous request.

“Somebody called in to complain that the Taco Bell on Gause Boulevard ran out of both hard and soft taco shells,” the post said. “While this is truly a travesty, the police can’t do anything about this. Hopefully, they are replenished in time for Taco Tuesday! 🌮 👮”

It was not immediately clear if the caller who reported the shortage faced any consequences.

