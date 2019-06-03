Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Taco because of Golden State Warriors win

The NBA finals are heating up with the Golden State Warriors clinching a 109-104 win while on the road against the Toronto Raptors during Sunday’s game – a victory Taco Bell wants the entire nation to celebrate by offering America (and Canada) a free Doritos Loco Taco on June 18.

The giveaway is part of the Tex-Mex chain’s fourth annual “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, which runs during the NBA finals and awards fans with free food when a team wins while on the road.

This year, that happened in the final’s second game at Canada’s Scotiabank Arena.

Though you don’t have to be a Warriors fan to celebrate with the 2019 NBA G.O.A.T. (greatest of all tacos) Doritos Locos Taco, you just have to show up to a participating Taco Bell on June 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time while supplies last. However, those who register on the fast food chain’s website or app can redeem their Doritos Locos Taco all day, according to the press release.