Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fast Food
Published

Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Taco because of Golden State Warriors win

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The NBA finals are heating up with the Golden State Warriors clinching a 109-104 win while on the road against the Toronto Raptors during Sunday’s game – a victory Taco Bell wants the entire nation to celebrate by offering America (and Canada) a free Doritos Loco Taco on June 18.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The giveaway is part of the Tex-Mex chain’s fourth annual “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, which runs during the NBA finals and awards fans with free food when a team wins while on the road.

You can score your free Doritos Locos Taco on June 18 at participating Taco Bells around the U.S. and Canada.

You can score your free Doritos Locos Taco on June 18 at participating Taco Bells around the U.S. and Canada. (Taco Bell)

This year, that happened in the final’s second game at Canada’s Scotiabank Arena.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Though you don’t have to be a Warriors fan to celebrate with the 2019 NBA G.O.A.T. (greatest of all tacos) Doritos Locos Taco, you just have to show up to a participating Taco Bell on June 18 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time while supplies last. However, those who register on the fast food chain’s website or app can redeem their Doritos Locos Taco all day, according to the press release.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.