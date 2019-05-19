Taco Bell employee let go after calling 'all Muslims terrorists'

A Taco Bell employee lost her job after she was filmed making anti-Muslim comments.

The incident occurred at a franchise location in Bridgeton, Mo. Footage of the altercation shows the employee arguing with a customer at the drive-thru window. At one point, the employee says “until you call me, and change my mind, Muslim mother---ers can s—k my d—k.”

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Tarek Hamdan posted the footage to his Twitter account with the caption, “Around 1 am after a busy day at work & not being able to eat from a long day of fasting for #Ramadan, I went to Taco Bell to buy some food for suhoor (pre-dawn meal/breakfast) but, ended up having a 25 minute debate with this worker who insisted ALL Muslims are terrorists.”

The footage doesn’t show how the incident began, but the employee can be heard saying that she put her number in the customer’s bag, apparently so that he can call her and change her mind about Muslims. A second video posted to his Twitter page shows another employee getting involved, who was apparently unaware of the argument. It’s unclear whether or not this footage occurred before or after the first video that Hamdan posted.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell told Fox News, “We welcome everyone in our restaurants and do not tolerate this type of behavior. This is a franchise location and the team member involved no longer works for this franchisee. The franchisee has reached out to the customer to apologize.”