Supermarket customer flees store topless following shoplifting spree

One New Jersey woman somehow lost her top in an altercation with law enforcement officials after allegedly shoplifting at a local supermarket. Though she fled the scene sans shirt, authorities ultimately nabbed her just one block away.

Late Tuesday night, Lakia Pierce tried to leave a Bayonne ShopRite without paying for a handful of items around 11 p.m., NJ.com reports.

A loss-prevention agent spotted Pierce's attempted theft and alerted a police officer working a security detail nearby, Bayonne Lt. Eric Amato said. When confronted, the 42-year-old woman became uncooperative and tried to flee.

A small physical spat soon followed, during with Pierce “scratched the officer’s arm several times and attempted to punch him,” as per NJ.com. The law enforcement officer grabbed her shirt, though Pierce kept running, allowing the garment to be pulled off so she could breakaway.

The topless woman was soon caught by police one block away, Amato reported, with the stolen merchandise returned to the grocery store.

Pierce was later charged with robbery, narcotic paraphernalia possession and resisting arrest, Yahoo Lifestyle reports. The officer who first responded to the scene refused medical attention for his injuries.

