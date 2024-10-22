Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Food-Drink

State Fair of Texas makes massive canned food donation: 'Essential support'

State Fair Cares Food Drive is largest canned food drive initiative for the North Texas Food Bank

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Texas State Fair is offering mustard-flavored beer this year Video

Texas State Fair is offering mustard-flavored beer this year

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs have been a Texas State Fair tradition since 1942. Amber Fletcher shared the family's latest corny-dog condiment: a new mustard-flavored beer. The 2024 Texas State Fair began Sept. 27 and runs until Oct. 20.

The State Fair of Texas has donated thousands of pounds of food to the North Texas Food Bank following the conclusion of the three-week event.

More than 180,000 canned food items – which included things like jars of peanut butter – were collected throughout the State Fair of Texas, the organization said in a release. 

In addition to the canned items, leftover food and beverages from the fair's many food vendors were also donated.  

AS HUNGER NUMBERS INCREASE, FOOD PANTRIES IN AMERICA MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER

"Yesterday marked another successful chapter in our annual State Fair Cares Food Drive, a cherished tradition since 2015," said Taylor Pulfer, communications director for the State Fair of Texas, via email. 

"Thanks to the generosity of our dedicated food and beverage concessionaires, we collected a significant amount of unused and leftover food items following the close of the 2024 State Fair of Texas."

The fair is "proud to partner with local organizations to help fight food insecurity."

Besides reducing food waste, the food drive "provides essential support to our local community. The donations, which are a lifeline for many, will be distributed to Fair Park area food pantries and shelters," Pulfer said.

The fair is "proud to partner with local organizations to help fight food insecurity and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most," he also said. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The North Texas Food Bank is a partner food bank of Feeding America and is "a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food," according to its website. 

State fair of Texas food drive with cowboy mascot.

A team of volunteers, including State Fair of Texas mascot Little Big Tex, helped out at the State Fair Cares Food Drive.  (State Fair of Texas)

"The 'Feed the Need' drive is our largest canned food initiative, and we are thankful to the State Fair of Texas and the community for their support," Jeff Smith, senior manager of communications for the North Texas Food Bank, told Fox News Digital in an email. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith continued, "The North Texas Food Bank has begun distributing the 180,000 cans collected through our network of nearly 500 food pantries and organizations."

Person pushing crates of drinks.

More than 180,000 canned goods were donated to the North Texas Food Bank, along with leftover food and drinks from the State Fair of Texas. (State Fair of Texas)

The 13-county area served by the North Texas Food Bank ranks fourth in the country for food insecurity, Smith said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This event is essential in helping us deliver nutritious food to those in need," he said. 

"Little Big Tex" poses with those who volunteered at the State Fair Cares Food Drive.

The State Fair Cares Food Drive is the largest canned food drive for the North Texas Food Bank each year. (State Fair of Texas)

Each year, the North Texas Food Bank provides more than 100 million nutritious meals to those in need, its website said. 

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.