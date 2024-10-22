State Fair of Texas makes massive canned food donation: 'Essential support'

The State Fair of Texas has donated thousands of pounds of food to the North Texas Food Bank following the conclusion of the three-week event.

More than 180,000 canned food items – which included things like jars of peanut butter – were collected throughout the State Fair of Texas, the organization said in a release.

In addition to the canned items, leftover food and beverages from the fair's many food vendors were also donated.

"Yesterday marked another successful chapter in our annual State Fair Cares Food Drive, a cherished tradition since 2015," said Taylor Pulfer, communications director for the State Fair of Texas, via email.

"Thanks to the generosity of our dedicated food and beverage concessionaires, we collected a significant amount of unused and leftover food items following the close of the 2024 State Fair of Texas."

The fair is "proud to partner with local organizations to help fight food insecurity."

Besides reducing food waste, the food drive "provides essential support to our local community. The donations, which are a lifeline for many, will be distributed to Fair Park area food pantries and shelters," Pulfer said.

The fair is "proud to partner with local organizations to help fight food insecurity and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most," he also said.

The North Texas Food Bank is a partner food bank of Feeding America and is "a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food," according to its website.

"The 'Feed the Need' drive is our largest canned food initiative, and we are thankful to the State Fair of Texas and the community for their support," Jeff Smith, senior manager of communications for the North Texas Food Bank, told Fox News Digital in an email.

Smith continued, "The North Texas Food Bank has begun distributing the 180,000 cans collected through our network of nearly 500 food pantries and organizations."

The 13-county area served by the North Texas Food Bank ranks fourth in the country for food insecurity, Smith said.

"This event is essential in helping us deliver nutritious food to those in need," he said.

Each year, the North Texas Food Bank provides more than 100 million nutritious meals to those in need, its website said.