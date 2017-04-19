Starbucks unveils whimsical Unicorn Frappuccino drink, Internet freaks out

Starbucks is officially on board with the popular, whimsically bright unicorn-colored food trend.

For months, fans of the fictional creature have been sharing unicorn themed foods and drinks across Facebook, Twitter and especially Instagram.

Wednesday, the coffee chain announced the official release of its limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage.

Sour meets sweet with the Unicorn Frap, a frozen blended drink made with a sweet dusting of pink and blue powders, blended with the milk of your choice, mango syrup and then layered with a sour blue drizzle.

The fairtytale-themed drink even starts off as a purple hue but turns to a shade of pink once stirred.

"I think it’s just too pretty to drink," Fox News Contributor Carley Shimkus told Fox & Friends Wednesday. The hosts all agreed that the drink was beautiful but tasted like a "shot of sugar."



FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The more you swirl, the more the colors and flavors of the beverage will transform the drinking experience, according to Starbucks. But this colorful concoction isn't exactly a health drink. A Grande made with whole milk and topped with whipped cream will set you back 410 calories and contains 59 grams of sugar.

But judging by the reactions on social media, this vibrant beverage is already a hit.

The beverage will only be available through April 23 at participating Starbucks stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.