Starbucks is selling Halloween-themed cups and people are reselling them on eBay

Starbucks’ Halloween-themed cups are ghosting out of coffee shops -- and customers who can get their hands on them are reselling them online for hundreds.

The java chain, which released its coveted pumpkin spice latte at the end of August, is now selling fall-inspired merchandise, like a glow-in-the-dark line of coffee cups and venti-sized tumblers to ring in the spooky season, Business Insider reported. The reusable autumnal cups are selling for as much as $250 per set of four on websites like eBay and Poshmark.

ALL STARBUCKS STORES WILL REQUIRE CUSTOMERS TO WEAR FACE MASKS WHILE INSIDE

The Halloween Collection tumbler released this month, comes in a venti size, the shop's largest variety, which holds 24-ounces and features a purple lid. The cup is adorned with a skull and moon and is said to glow green in the dark.

The chain is also selling a set of six reusable coffee cups that glow in the dark, which are being resold on eBay for $50 per six-pack, while the venti-sized tumbler is going for nearly $60 on the resale website.

Those looking to fill up a reusable cup at their local Starbucks, however, won’t be able to in the age of COVID-19. The coffee giant suspended reusable cups in stores to help curb the spread of the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The good news is, those who show their barista the glow-in-the-dark cup can get a 10-cent discount when ordering a drink.