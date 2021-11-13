Expand / Collapse search
Slow-cooker cola wings for game day dinner

This easy recipe from Perdue Farms can be paired with rice for a ‘hearty meal’

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Football season and wings seasons are synonymous. Mix up a tried-and-true NFL game-day staple with this easy recipe that can be made in your slow cooker.

"Wings are a staple game-day snack, but the Perdue Slow Cooker Cola Wings put a whole new twist on tradition. We start by using delicious Perdue Harvestland Organic Chicken Wings, then add the rest of the ingredients to the slow cooker and let it do the work," says Chef Chris Moyer, corporate executive chef for Perdue Farms. "If you’re looking for a hearty meal, you can pair the wings with rice or just the classic carrots and celery sticks." 

Mix up your wings with this easy recipe that can be made in your slow cooker. (Perdue)

Perdue Farms Slow Cooker Cola Wings by Pickett Krayniy for Perdue Farms

Serves 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 6 hours

Ingredients:

2 pounds Perdue Harvestland Organic Chicken Wings or chicken wings of choice

2 cups cola

2 tablespoons paprika

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons Sriracha

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Add the wings and all ingredients into the slow cooker.

2. Cook on high for 6 hours, or low for 12 hours.

