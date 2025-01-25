Skyline Chili-flavored ice cream combines two Ohio favorites

Ohio-based ice cream brand Graeter's Ice Cream announced on Friday, Jan. 24 that its newest flavor, "Skyline Spice," is a collaboration with another Cincinnati icon, Skyline Chili.

"This wacky-yet-wonderful creation combines Graeter’s handcrafted French Pot ice cream with oyster crackers and Skyline’s signature chili spice mix, offering the best of both worlds from these two beloved Cincinnati eateries," said a press release from Graeter's.

"Everyone who knows chili knows Skyline and, as longtime fans ourselves, we were eager to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind, must-try flavor," Richard Graeter, fourth-generation president and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream, said in the press release.

SKYLINE CHILI, QUIRKY CULINARY TRADITION FROM CINCINNATI, CAUSES DEEP RIFT BETWEEN HATERS, ADDICTS

He continued, "Last year, speculation about our unconventional and somewhat polarizing partnership started a social media frenzy. We spent months perfecting the recipe and are extremely happy to confirm the rumors are true – and the flavor will surprise you."

The flavor is "sweet, savory, and unlike anything ice cream or chili lovers have tasted before," said the release.

Skyline Chili is known for its "secret recipe" chili and its unique products, including its "3-Way."

The "3-Way," which Skyline Chili's website calls its "signature dish," features "steaming spaghetti covered with our original secret-recipe chili and topped with a mound of shredded cheddar cheese."

WOMAN CELEBRATES 106TH BIRTHDAY WITH FIREBALL WHISKY SHOT: 'A LOT OF FUN'

Skyline Chili has never done a dessert collaboration before, Dick Williams, the chairman and CEO of Skyline Chili said in the release.

"Graeter’s Skyline Spice Ice Cream has the heart and soul of both beloved Midwest-born brands in every bite," said Williams.

Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream will be available for a limited time at Skyline restaurants, Graeter's Scoop Shops as well as in "select Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and Louisville, Ky," starting on Jan. 27, said the release.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fans of Skyline Chili and/or Graeter's Ice Cream who do not live in these markets can purchase a pint online for shipping nationwide, said the release.

On X, an early review of the product insisted that it was good.

Don't hate. It's delicious. Tried it last night.

"Don't hate. It's delicious. Tried it last night. Can't wait to try with hot sauce. Congratulations to my friends at @Skyline_Chili and @graeters," said Brendon Cull, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Regional Chamber.

"The best collaboration in Cincinnati - EVER! Two of the city’s favorites. The most unique and delicious ice cream combo I’ve ever had. Just missing the spaghetti," said the X account for "Bengal Jim & Friends," the tailgate hosted by Bengals superfan Jimmie Foster.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Rumors of a Skyline Chili-flavored ice cream began swirling in October, when a listing was found on Kroger's website.

At the time, Vice President JD Vance, a Cincinnati native, posted on X that "President Trump and I will stop this."

Vance, who made his first public appearance as vice president on the same day the ice cream flavor was announced, has not yet commented on the new product.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Graeter's for additional comment about the collaboration.