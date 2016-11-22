Whether it’s a first date or your 50th anniversary, few things are more romantic than a candlelit steak dinner with a bottle of decadent red wine. From silky Syrah to bold and robust Cabernet Sauvignon, GAYOT’s sexy steak wines excite the senses and set the mood for an unforgettable meal. You’ll find sensuous selections that pair well with a succulent bone-in ribeye, tender filet mignon or juicy strip steak.

1. Piccini 2008 Riserva Brunello di Montalcino DOCG - Montalcino, Italy

For more than 125 years, Piccini has been making some of Italy's finest wine. Their 2008 Brunello Riserva DOCG is a ripe, fruity offering that’s ruby red in color with a bouquet of black cherry and spice.

Suggested cut: This wine’s mouthwatering acidity pairs well with big, beefy steaks like porterhouse.

Rating: 15.5/20

Price: $80

2. Seghesio Family Vineyards 2011 Rockpile Zinfandel - Sonoma County, California

Seghesio Family Vineyards began producing wine in Sonoma County in 1895, nine years after Edoardo Seghesio left his family's Piedmont, Italy, vineyards in search of a new life in America. The well-balanced 2011 Rockpile Zinfandel displays notes of red fruit and spice on the nose, with robust flavors of candied apple and currant on the palate.

Suggested cut: This spicy Zin is an ideal counterpart to a juicy strip steak. Fries on the side, please.

Rating: 14.5/20

Price: $38

3. Recuerdo Wines 2011 Aliado Malbec - Mendoza, Argentina

In Spanish, “recuerdo” means memory or to remember, and winemakers Santiago Achával and Pablo Martorell see each of their bottles as a tribute to the year's harvest. The rich bouquet of this Malbec displays aromas of cherry and plum, while flavors of dark fruit and licorice tantalize the palate.

Suggested cut: This lush red wine pairs elegantly with a moist cut of tenderloin.

Rating: 14.5/20

Price: $35

4. Eberle 2012 Steinbeck Vineyards Syrah - Paso Robles, California

Gary Eberle was one of the first winemakers to produce Syrah in California, planting one acre in Paso Robles in 1975. The 2012 Syrah displays earthy, spicy Old World aromas along with notes of strawberry and chocolate.

Suggested cut: Full bodied with silky tannins, this bottle will complement a tender filet mignon nicely.

Rating: 14/20

Price: $26

5. Robert Craig 2005 Mt. Veeder Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, California

The oldest wine on our list, Robert Craig's 2005 Cabernet Sauvignon is complex and unusually high in alcohol. It displays aromas of blackberry and cassis with notes of chocolate and tobacco, while its fruit-forward palate offers flavors of mocha and licorice with a long finish and supple tannins.

Suggested cut: Smoky notes of dark fruit and vanilla mean it will accompany a thick slice of pot roast or Sunday brisket to perfection.

Rating: 16/20

Price: $70

