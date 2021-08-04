National Oyster Day: South Bay Blond oyster with tuna sashimi recipe
Summer seafood is served.
National Oyster Day is a decadent excuse to treat yourself to the freshly shucked crustacean that is equal parts refreshing and delicious.
For those who want to dress up their oysters with more than mignonette sauce, Chef Dell Leandro, executive chef at Summer Shack in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a recipe that involves sliced, sushi-grade tuna and a drizzle of ginger-infused soy sauce.
"For seafood lovers, this is truly the perfect oyster half-shell," Leandro told FOX News. "The layers of flavors pop in your mouth and allow you to experience the uniqueness of the ingredients while still lending to a well-balanced and composed taste."
"The chilled, fresh ingredients make it an incredibly refreshing and satisfying 'slurp'- perfect for a hot summer day," Leandro added.
Try Leandro's recipe to serve at your backyard barbecue or as a seafood dinner appetizer.
South Bay Blond Oyster and Tuna Sashimi
Recipe by Chef Dell Leandro, Executive Chef at Summer Shack
Shuck a fresh oyster on the half-shell
Slice a thin slice of sushi-grade tuna and place on top of the oyster
Dice cucumber and place on top of tuna
Add a pinch of seaweed salad on top
Drizzle with ginger-infused soy sauce
Top with wasabi tobiko