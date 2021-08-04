Expand / Collapse search
National Oyster Day: South Bay Blond oyster with tuna sashimi recipe

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Summer seafood is served. 

National Oyster Day is a decadent excuse to treat yourself to the freshly shucked crustacean that is equal parts refreshing and delicious. 

For those who want to dress up their oysters with more than mignonette sauce, Chef Dell Leandro, executive chef at Summer Shack in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has a recipe that involves sliced, sushi-grade tuna and a drizzle of ginger-infused soy sauce. 

Oyster Sashimi 

Oyster Sashimi  (Summer Shack)

"For seafood lovers, this is truly the perfect oyster half-shell," Leandro told FOX News. "The layers of flavors pop in your mouth and allow you to experience the uniqueness of the ingredients while still lending to a well-balanced and composed taste." 

"The chilled, fresh ingredients make it an incredibly refreshing and satisfying 'slurp'- perfect for a hot summer day," Leandro added.

Try Leandro's recipe to serve at your backyard barbecue or as a seafood dinner appetizer.

South Bay Blond Oyster and Tuna Sashimi 

Recipe by Chef Dell Leandro, Executive Chef at Summer Shack 

Shuck a fresh oyster on the half-shell

Slice a thin slice of sushi-grade tuna and place on top of the oyster

Dice cucumber and place on top of tuna

Add a pinch of seaweed salad on top

Drizzle with ginger-infused soy sauce

Top with wasabi tobiko