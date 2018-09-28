Sausage-screaming videos are viral new trend

Have the sausages stopped screaming, Clarice? That variant on the creepy line from “Silence of the Lambs” is kind of fitting here, because this week, YouTubers discovered that sausages can scream while being cooked. Numerous videos of sausages and hot dogs, being cooked either on stovetops or in microwaves, have started trending due to the screechy noise the meats make when cooked.

The weird thing about the videos is that the cooks don’t seem to be doing anything unusual with the sausages. They’re just cooking them, at high heat, and when they shake the pan, the eerie moans emerge from the sausage. Apparently, the little meat products are having their wurst day ever.

You don’t have to be a vegetarian to find the videos to be really disturbing. They’re screaming! They don’t want to be cooked and eaten! If you’ve seen the really risqué movie “Sausage Party,” or even just its trailer, where the groceries scream in horror as a woman scarfs down baby carrots, you know how unnerving it is to personify food.

As the screaming-sausage videos trended, so too did a 2017 interview from a site called Extra Crispy, in which British food scientist Stuart Farrimond discussed how he’s measured the decibel levels produced by sausage recipes dating back to 1845. (No, it’s not from the Onion.)

Farrimond told the site that he held a decibel meter away from the sausage, which was cooking in a clean, lightly oiled pan at 160 C (320 F). He discovered that today’s sausages just don’t make as much noise as those made from older recipes, noting that it’s because they are more lean and contain less moisture.

