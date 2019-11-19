Salvation Army 'saddened' by Chick-fil-A's decision to end donations

The Salvation Army has responded to Chick-fil-A's announcement Monday that the fast-food chain's charitable arm will not be donating to the faith-based organization in 2020, despite providing donations to the organization for several years.

In a statement, The Salvation Army said it was “saddened” by the news.

“We're saddened to learn that a corporate partner has felt it necessary to divert funding to other hunger, education and homelessness organizations — areas in which The Salvation Army, as the largest social services provider in the world, is already fully committed,” part of the statement read.

The Christian organization — and Chick-fil-A itself — have been criticized for their stances toward same-sex marriage, and other issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, with many accusing the brands of being anti-LFBTQ+. However, the Salvation Army has defended its practices as helping all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation.

“We serve more than 23 million individuals a year, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. In fact, we believe we are the largest provider of poverty relief to the LGBTQ+ population.

“We urge the public to seek the truth before rushing to ill-informed judgment and greatly appreciate those partners and donors who ensure that anyone who needs our help feels safe and comfortable to come through our doors,” the statement read.

According to The Salvation Army website, which has a page dedicated to the services it provides the LGBTQ+ community, the charity “embrace[s] people regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity” and offers the same benefits to hetero and homosexual couples that work for the company.

Chick-fil-A announced Monday that it would no longer be providing donations to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes after a multiyear partnership deal had ended. The fast-food chain shared that it would instead be focusing on initiatives that further its “mission of nourishing the potential in every child” in 2020. The chain also named three specific organizations – the Junior Achievement USA, Covenant House International, and various food banks – that it would be setting aside money for in the coming year.

Chick-fil-A will continue to donate to both “faith-based and non-faith-based charities” in the future.