Rumors of Reese's being discontinued spark buzz

When buzz spread that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups were being whisked off shelves forever, fans didn’t take it well. I’m a serious Reese’s fan (remember when I sampled the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups-flavored whipped topping?) so I was skeptical it could even happen.

But the more I read, I thought, are Reese’s being discontinued?

Like for real?

No, Reese’s are not being discontinued

I did some research and it turns out, rumors of the death of the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup were greatly exaggerated. In fact, the so-called “news” wasn’t news at all. The whole story was a prank—care of the “prank your friends” website BreakingNews365.net. It also turns out the prank has been going round and round since for at least a year, according to Snopes.

But could it happen, for real?

It’s not too far-fetched to imagine. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups have been going strong since 1928. But McDonald’s has discontinued all sorts of once-iconic menu items and Wendy’s used to have Spicy Chicken Nuggets. Let’s say the worst-case scenario happens and Reese’s are gone forever. We’ll be prepared with our recipe for homemade peanut butter cups.

There’s also that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups-flavored whipped cream, plus the Reese’s coffee creamer. Why would Reese’s introduce that stuff if they weren’t 100% committed to making more peanut butter cups?

The company sells more than $500 million worth of candy each year, so that cash should help keep peanut butter cups in production. That’s a good thing—because peanut butter and chocolate is the most fabulous flavor combo for dessert!