'Roughest' KFC installs fence between counter and customers for employee safety

After a series of violent incidents, a KFC in England installed a wire fence to separate the counter from the rest of the dining room. While the barrier was installed for the safety of employees, it received a mixed reaction from customers.

This particular location is known as the city’s "roughest," reported South West News Service (SWNS), a British news agency. According to the news outlet, many locals are afraid to visit the restaurant after dark due to a spate of violent incidents.

TACO BELL MAKES 8-YEAR-OLD WITH BRAIN CANCER HONORARY EMPLOYEE

“I'm not surprised they've resorted to this. It's moody as anything,” said one customer who spoke with SWNS. “I'll only come in the daytime as it is all gangs of teenagers come the evenings, it’s like they have nothing better to do. It’s always kicking off around here. It looks like chicken wire, which is ironic. It's unsightly too, it has an airport security feel about it.”

While the customer described the fence as looking like chicken wire, it’s actually security wiring secured to metal bars that extend from the counter to the ceiling.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Another customer, a 19-year-old college student, said, “I don't feel unsafe here as there's security staff here but its a bit unnerving to see security barriers at a KFC. It's a sign of the times I suppose.”

Multiple incidents have been reported at the location involving intruders jumping over the counter to attack employees. A notable incident occurred last October that involved a 16-year-old boy getting assaulted after attempting to intervene in an argument.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An employee of the restaurant told SWNS, “We've had a few problems with fights so it’s for our safety. One of our girls was attacked, people have jumped over the counter before. It's fine most of the time but we've had a few issues, shall we say.”