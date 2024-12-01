Restaurant staff watch baby so parents can eat meals in peace

It's not often that parents of a young child turn their little one over — well, sort of — to complete strangers.

But that's just part of the story.

A couple who were vacationing in Bali with their baby were amazed when the staff at various restaurants they visited offered to entertain their child so the parents could eat their meals in peace.

Kosta Genaris, 31, and his wife Skye Genaris, 29, took their young son, Theo, on his first trip abroad in November.

On video and in photos, staff can be seen entertaining the 11-month-old while the couple were able to enjoy a meal together. (See the video at the top of this article.)

Staff members carried the child behind the bar and showed him glassware and drinks.

Overall, they generally "kept him happy" while the parents were able to have a "well-deserved break" for dinner, according to news service SWNS.

Kosta Genaris, a marketing manager based in Australia, said he was at first "a little apprehensive" about the arrangement.

That changed quickly, however.

"I saw how much fun Theo was having," he told SWNS, as staff members carried the baby boy around.

And he realized, the boy's dad said, that "it was the first time in nearly a year that my wife and I had a hot meal together."

He said the staff "were always so gracious."

He also clarified that the staff always "asked for our permission to show him things."

The child "was never taken out of our eyeline," said the dad.

Fox News Digital reached out to the father — who noted that his original video on the topic "went viral with over one million views," he said.

Known as "Island of the Gods," Bali, a province of Indonesia, has many ancient temples that are said to take a visitor's breath away.

The island is full of oceanfront resorts for travelers to enjoy easy access to beaches.

Numerous beach clubs and nightlife opportunities exist in Bali, too, for visitors after they've watched beautiful sunsets.

Ashlyn Messier of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.