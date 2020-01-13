Restaurant server earns $1,836 tip, plans to give some to Australian wildfire relief efforts

A restaurant server in California claimed she “couldn’t stop shaking” for nearly an hour after receiving an $1,800-plus tip on Tuesday night.

Kathleen Moreno, who waits tables at the Wildwood Kitchen and Bar in Sacramento, says she’s now planning to donate some of the money to Australian wildfire relief efforts.

"I'm a firm believer in karma. What you put into the world is what you get back,” she told KCRA.

Moreno was given the very generous tip on Tuesday, during the dinner service at Wildwood Kitchen and Bar, KCRA reports. She said she initially thought the customer had left only $36.22 on a $165.78 check — a generous tip that would bring the total amount to $200 — before realizing that the customer had actually left a total of $2,000.

“And then I looked closer — and there was an extra zero,” said Moreno, remarking on the $1,836.22 gratuity. “I couldn't stop shaking for about 30 minutes to an hour."

Moreno, a culinary student who is working two jobs to pay tuition, later confirmed that while she’ll be keeping some of the money and using it to pay for car repairs, she’ll also be donating it to victims of the Australian wildfires.

A representative for the Wildwood Kitchen and Bar was not immediately available to offer further comment.

The Australian wildfires, which have ravaged Australia for months, have spread quickly and overwhelmed efforts at containment. Two massive bushfires in southeastern Australia recently merged into one gigantic megafire measuring nearly 1.5 million acres, NPR reported. In total, over 130 bushfires have claimed the lives of 26 people, killed an estimated 1 million animals, and destroyed at least 3,000 homes, according to published reports.

Fox News’ Yael Heron and Christopher Carbone contributed to this report.