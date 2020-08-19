Restaurant owner shows off massive 294-pound halibut: 'King of the sea'

Never pass up an opportunity to get a big fish.

A restaurant owner in England recently showed off a massive fish he purchased. According to him, this animal is the biggest one of its kind he’s ever seen.

Jamie Barrett showed off a massive halibut weighing more than 294 pounds that he recently had delivered, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. According to him, this is the fish of a lifetime.

“It's a monster, a proper specimen,” he told SWNS. “It's just over 294 pounds gutted and probably just over 322 with guts in. It's a fair size beast, it's an absolute specimen. It's the biggest I've ever seen in my life and I've been doing it since I was 12.”

MAN WINS ALASKAN FISHING DERBY WITH SMALLEST FISH IN CONTEST'S 65 YEARS, SAYS COVID DROVE AWAY PARTICIPANTS

The massive fish was reportedly caught in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland.

"It's a good 60-80 years old to have grown that size,” he estimated. “And for a fish that old to be caught takes some doing as they're clever animals, they'll know how to avoid capture to live that long. To catch one that big also takes a huge net, so I'm glad to have it.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He continued, “As soon as I saw it, I wanted it, just for the rarity of it. They are the king of the sea, they are the most sought after fish in British waters.”

He’s already begun the process of cutting the fish up and selling it in his restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The head alone weighs around 70 pounds, customers have loved it,” he said. “I've been here for 11 years, I just wanted to give my customers a treat, it's not every day they'll be able to see and eat something that big.”