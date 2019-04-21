Restaurant forced to close after employees caught putting laxative on pizza

A Texas restaurant was shut down temporarily after it was discovered that employees put laxative on a pizza that was served to another employee.

Mr. Jim’s Pizza in Springtown was forced to close during an inspection by health inspectors after an employee reportedly bragged on social media about putting Miralax on another employee’s pizza without that employee’s knowledge.

According to police, three employees put the laxative on at least one pizza that another employee ate, causing that employee to get sick, CBSDFW reported. The incident took place around 8 p.m. Friday.

The employees claimed they did not taint any of the pizzas that were sold to customers.

The restaurant was forced to close after their health permit was pulled during the investigation. A follow-up inspection is reportedly scheduled for Monday.

It was not reported whether the employees will face criminal charges or disciplinary action.