Restaurant manager films couple who allegedly fled without paying for $127 worth of steak and booze

This probably isn’t the best time to attempt a “dine and dash.”

A couple in England ran up a large bill at a restaurant and allegedly ran off out without paying. Unfortunately for them, the incident was partially caught on film by the business’s security cameras as well as a worker's cellphone.

The couple allegedly ordered multiple rounds of cocktails and T-bone steaks at My Big Fat Greek Taverna in Essex, running up a bill that totaled approximately $127, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. When manager Vicky Hart approached the couple about paying, she claims they bolted, causing Hart to briefly give chase.

“They had eight cocktails between them and two T-bone steaks, totaling £100 ($127),” manager Vicky Hart told SWNS. "But then they ran off straight after eating. It is so frustrating given the circumstances because we and so many other restaurants have worked so hard to get the business back up and running since coronavirus. So, to then have people go against all our hard work is sad.”

Hart also told the news outlet the restaurant has since implemented new measures to ensure that an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“It is very annoying," added My Big Fat Greek Taverna’s owner, Jason Smedley, who also spoke with SWNS. "Everyone is struggling at the moment, but it's unfortunate the couple felt they had to do this, especially after we had put on the Eat Out To Help Out scheme last month to try and ease things a bit.”

Smedly guessed the couple “were probably out-of-towners who tried their luck knowing they wouldn't get caught.”