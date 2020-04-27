Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity Chefs
Published

Renowned chef Alain Ducasse claims it's safer to eat in restaurants than shop and cook for yourself

By Lee Brown | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Superstar chef Alain Ducasse has insisted that it is safer to eat in restaurants than cook for yourself under the coronavirus lockdown.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“It’s better to eat in a restaurant that takes all the precautions than at home, where you have to go to your little local supermarket where people are bumping into each other, touching the fruit and not everybody is wearing masks,” the French chef told Agence France-Presse.

Ducasse, whose restaurants have 17 Michelin stars – the most of any chef in the world – made his case to France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday.

Renowned chef Alain Ducasse called for a “gradual and responsible” reopening of restaurants, saying the lockdown has been “catastrophic” for the industry.

Renowned chef Alain Ducasse called for a “gradual and responsible” reopening of restaurants, saying the lockdown has been “catastrophic” for the industry. (Antoine Gyori/Corbis via Getty Images)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He called for a “gradual and responsible” reopening of restaurants, saying the lockdown has been “catastrophic” for the industry.

“This can only last for a few more weeks,” he told AFP.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.