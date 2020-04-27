Renowned chef Alain Ducasse claims it's safer to eat in restaurants than shop and cook for yourself

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Superstar chef Alain Ducasse has insisted that it is safer to eat in restaurants than cook for yourself under the coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s better to eat in a restaurant that takes all the precautions than at home, where you have to go to your little local supermarket where people are bumping into each other, touching the fruit and not everybody is wearing masks,” the French chef told Agence France-Presse.

Ducasse, whose restaurants have 17 Michelin stars – the most of any chef in the world – made his case to France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday.

He called for a “gradual and responsible” reopening of restaurants, saying the lockdown has been “catastrophic” for the industry.

“This can only last for a few more weeks,” he told AFP.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.