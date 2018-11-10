KFC adds chicken and waffles to the menu

You don’t have to wait in line for an hour to get brunch anymore, because KFC is bringing an all-time great to the drive-thru. Starting November 12, the chain will offer Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles slathered in syrup for breakfast, lunch and dinner through the end of the year for just a fraction of the price you pay at fancy-pants restaurants.

The exciting new limited-edition offering starts with extra crispy fried chicken topped with Mrs. Butterworth’s maple-flavored syrup smack-dab between two thick Belgian Liege-style waffles made with yeast-raised dough instead of batter. The waffles are also made with pearl sugar imported directly from Belgium, which makes them sweet and crunchy on the outside.

“When we decided to create Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles, we knew we had to make it really special,” KFC head chef Bob Das said in a statement. “As the fried chicken experts, we had the chicken part covered. We went through 15 different variations before landing on our unique Belgian Liege-style waffle, which is sweeter and doughier than American-style waffles. The two combine seamlessly to create an extra delicious dish that KFC fans will love.”

Fans can order Kentucky Fried Chicken and Waffles several different ways. For $5.49, you can get one breast fillet, two-piece thigh and drum or three-piece tenders with one waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup. $7.99 will get you a Big Basket Meal, which includes two waffles and two syrups with a choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders. You can also get it in sandwich-form for $5.99 or as part of a combo meal for $7.99, which comes with potato wedges and a soft drink. Each option is only here until December 31, so get them while you can before they go to the big play box in the sky with these 9 discontinued snacks we wish would come back.